The TikTok page with the handle @toponeenglish focused on helping applicants fully prepare for their interviews and increase their chances of success by sharing a detailed list of 30 common questions.

Comprehensive list of questions to expect during visa interviews

The questions provided by the page covered a wide range of topics that immigration officers typically inquire about during visa application interviews.

These included inquiries about the purpose of the trip, duration of stay, occupation, financial stability, previous travel history, ties to the home country, and more.

By addressing these aspects, applicants can ensure they have all the necessary documentation and information ready to present during their interviews.

The questions include;

“What is the purpose of your trip? Where will you be staying during your trip? How long will you be staying in the country? What is your occupation? What is your monthly income? Have you travelled to this country before?

"What is the itinerary of your trip? Have you booked your flights and accommodations? Who will be funding your trip?Have you ever been denied a visa before? Have you ever been deported from a country? What is your relationship to the person inviting you to the country?

"What is the name and address of the person or organization that invited you? What is the purpose of the invitation from the person or organization? Can you provide proof of your ties to your home country, such as property ownership or a job?

"Have you ever been convicted of a crime? Do you have any family members living in the country you are visiting? Do you have any immediate travel plans after your trip? What is the purpose of your previous international travel? What is your level of education? What languages do you speak? Do you have any medical conditions that require treatment during your trip? Have you purchased travel insurance for your trip?"

By offering this resource, the page aims to boost applicants' confidence and preparedness for their visa application interviews.

Having a clear understanding of the questions that may be asked allows individuals to thoroughly prepare their answers and gather the required documents in advance.

Reactions trail questions asked during interview

Netizens have stormed the comments to share their thoughts.

@frimps94 reacted:

“Thanks but need answers please.”

Angel Mercy said:

“I won't be asked any of these qns just my passport and tell me when to pick it up by the power of the Holy Spirit who dwells me in Jesus name.”

Gwendolyn reacted:

“I'll pass mine by the Grace of the almighty.”

Ohaeri Stanly said:

“When they want to come to Africa,are they being asked all these questions?”

@nanciester nancy said:

“Wow i need someone to teach me more b4 this day comes.”

Watch the video below:

