The United Kingdom government said Chevening Scholarship applicants have until February 20 to submit their references

Chevening Scholarship applicants are reminded that their references should not be relatives or close personal friends.

Applicants who fail to provide two valid references by the time of the interview will not be considered for a Chevening Award.

London, United Kingdom- Chevening Scholarship applicants have been reminded of an important update concerning their applications.

In the latest update, applicants are told not to forget to submit their references and education documents.

According to information on Cheveningthe website, applicants who are yet to submit their references and education documents have until February 20, 2024, to do so.

Applicants are reminded that they must supply the names of two referees as it is an integral part of Chevening’s selection process.

The British embassy or high commission may contact the referees for verification at a later stage of the application process.

Who can be a referee?

A referee should not be a relative or close personal friend.

They should be people who can comment on your general suitability either in an academic or professional capacity.

Applicants are allowed to change their referees before submitting their references before the deadline.

Applicants who fail to provide two valid references by the time of the interview will not be considered for a Chevening Award.

Instructions for referees

References are advised to provide as much relevant detail as possible to support the applicant as review will be done by the British embassy/high commission during the latter stages of the selection process.

Your reference should cover the following:

Your contact details: address, email address, and phone number

How long have you known the applicant?

In what capacity do you know the applicant? (e.g. professional, educational, supervisory, voluntary, religious, etc.)

When did you last have regular contact with the applicant?

A brief overall endorsement of the applicant, including their:

Skills in leadership and networking. Personal, intellectual, and interpersonal qualities. Ability to complete a demanding academic programme in the UK.

Chevening scholarships, which are fully funded (flights, accommodation, and course fees are all included) are for emerging leaders from all over the world to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK.

