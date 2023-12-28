A smart woman based abroad has shared a pathway to permanent residency in Canada within just six months

According to her, interested individuals would have to create an express entry profile, complete language exams, obtain an education credential assessment, and meet the work requirements

Provincial nominations can also provide an additional advantage in the process of obtaining a permanent residency permit

A woman has revealed how the Express Entry program is gaining popularity among individuals seeking permanent residency in Canada.

The woman identified as @seyicanada on TikTok, claimed that the program offers a fast and straightforward route, with the potential to receive an invitation to apply within just six months.

Woman shares major step towards permanent residency in Canada

The first step in this process is creating an express entry profile, which requires individuals to complete language exams and obtain an education credential assessment.

To increase their chances of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residency, candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria and score a specific number of points in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

The CRS takes into account various factors, including education, language proficiency, work experience, adaptability, and even the presence of relatives in Canada.

Candidates can also earn an additional 600 points if they receive a provincial nomination, significantly enhancing their chances of receiving an invitation.

Once an individual has successfully entered the express entry pool and received an invitation to apply (ITA) for permanent residency, they can proceed with the final steps.

This includes submitting the necessary documents, undergoing medical and security checks, and paying the required fees. It is important to note that entering the express entry pool is free of charge, ensuring accessibility for all interested individuals.

In her words;

“One of the most straightforward paths to permanent residency in Canada. Sadly this path is being ignored by lots of people simply because they don’t understand it and this is permanent residency through express entry.

"You can get express entry permanent residency in only 6 months but the first thing you need to do is create an express entry profile. To create an express entry profile, you have to actually do the English exams that is IELTS and you need to aim to score very high.

"Then if you schooled outside of Canada, you need to do your education credential assessment, which is the ECA. The most popular one is WES, so you need to send your education credentials to WES to actually complete that so once you have your ECA completed and you have your IELTS and you have at least one year of skilled work experience, you can actually get into what is called the express entry pool.

"Express entry is a points based system, which means you actually need to score a certain amount of points or scores called the CRS course for you to be invited to permanent residence. What forms those course is your education, your IELTS course, your education credentials, if you have relatives in Canada, your adaptability scores and also scores for your spouse if your spouse is applying along with you also want them to contribute to your point.

"You can also get 600 extra points if you are nominated by a province or you get provincial nomination and you add it to your express entry profile that’s almost a guarantee that you are going to get invited to apply for permanent residency, you are going to get what is called an ITA which is an invitation to apply for permanent resident. Getting into the express entry pool is free, you don’t need to pay any money, you just have to open an Express entry pool profile and have the IELTS, your ECA and atleast one year of work experience.”

Reactions as woman shares fastest route to get permanent residency in Canada

JazzyFRANKie said:

“I have a Bachelor of Science degree and a Masters of Science degree in Public health. Please do I have to do WES for both or just the highest degree.”

Hannah's Thoughts said:

“Can an international student apply?”

Cecilia123 said:

“Do I choose married or single if I am engaged but not yet married?”

Berla Naks commented:

“Do I need proof of funds for express entry?”

@oluwatooniyeside said:

“Would IELTS UKVI also work?”

@starfireangel001 said:

“My aunty waiting 2 years 9 months before she got hers. it doesn't usually come out in that 6 months.”

Man shares hot courses to get permanent residency in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that to make things easier, a man abroad has highlighted four courses one can study in Canada to land permanent residency easily. In a TikTok video, the man advised people that studying any of the four courses is a PR guarantor, stressing that they are in hot demand.

The first course he mentioned was trades. According to him, it is highly in demand and can cater to low-skilled and semi-skilled workers. The second he stated was nursing. He said health enthusiasts can take International Educator Nurse programs (IEMs) or practical nursing programs in Canada.

He explained that the course is tailored to give one basic nursing skills and prepare one for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). When passed, one would get licensed in Canada, and the good thing about being licensed in Canada is you can work in the United States.

