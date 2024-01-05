A heartwarming TikTok video has captured the delightful laughter of a baby girl while interacting with her mother

In the clip, her mother playfully tried to convince her to call her "Mummy" instead of her name "Funke"

The video garnered attention from netizens who expressed their joy and admiration over the little girl’s adorable reaction

In a heart-melting TikTok video, a Nigerian mother shared a special moment with her baby girl.

The woman identified as @denike951 on TikTok showcased her lighthearted attempt to encourage her little daughter to address her as "Mummy" rather than by her name, "Funke."

Mum cries out after hearing the name her little daughter called her Photo credit: @denike951/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl reacts to mum's playful request to call her ‘mummy’

The baby's response was pure joy, as she burst into laughter, clearly amused by her mother's request.

The mum wrote;

“Whenever she calls me FUNKE instead of MUMMY. See the way this girl dey use me laugh sha.”

Netizens' heartfelt reactions to baby’s laughter

The heartwarming video quickly gained traction on TikTok, capturing the attention of netizens worldwide.

Viewers flooded the comments section with expressions of delight and admiration for the adorable interaction between the mother and daughter.

Halima said:

“This baby is so cute.”

Hikmat4me reacted:

“Is the smiles for me.”

@itzara239 said:

“For where, Na Funke she go dey call you.”

GOLDC said:

“Is the baby smile for me.”

EWARTOMILOLA said:

“The baby was like iwo, I can call you anything I wish.”

@oluwatosin said:

“See the way she is smiling that mummy dey play.”

Denikel reacted:

“She's just like. Aunty Funke e calm down now.”

@user4974629524776 said:

“The baby be like "talk ur own make I start my own."

Temzy Gold693 said:

“Just love her smile.”

Glamour dolls said:

“See mama smile, smile is so cute.”

Watch the video below:

Charming baby dances barefooted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that dance lovers on TikTok are praising a little girl who performed a gentle dance in a viral video. In the video seen on the TikTok handle of @pbailliu, the little girl showed a lot of happiness while dancing.

The video was not too long, as it lasted for just 20 seconds, but the girl still shone like a star in the few seconds that she danced. The music of Lucky Dube played in the video, and the girl started dancing by raising her two hands. She brought her hands down and then up again, gesturing happily with her innocent face shining bright.

Her dance steps were not too energetic, but she showed clearly that she was in a happy mood with the way she swung her body sideways. Throughout the period she danced, she stood in one spot. So far, the video has been viewed more than one million times by dance lovers on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng