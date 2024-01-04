A heartbroken Nigerian man's plea for advice on his struggling marriage has gained attention on the X app

The young man shared his concerns about his inability to express love to his wife leading to disconnection and frustration

After seeking guidance, he received suggestions from netizens who shared their thoughts about his situation

A 35-year-old Nigerian man has cried out bitterly online over the current situation in his marital life.

He reached out to an influencer on X, expressing his concerns about his two-year marriage to his 28-year-old wife.

In a private message sent to X user @jon_d_doe, he admitted to growing increasingly irritated with his wife's actions and revealed his struggle to express his love for her.

Man laments over marital crisis and inability to love wife

Despite missing her when she's not around, he often finds himself wanting to be alone when she is present.

Seeking advice, he asked for anonymity and hoped for a solution to his marital problems.

He said;

“Sorry to break into ur dm. I need an advice. I've been married for two years now. Everything was going well in the beginning. Then about 8 months into the marriage I started getting irritated at almost everything my wife does.

"I bottle up emotions a lot and it's killing her. Deep down I love her but I just don't know how to express that love to her. I miss her when she's not around and get upset and want to be left alone when she's around me. She's very beautiful and supporting.

"Trying her best to be a good and understanding wife but I am not giving her enough, not showing her enough love. I want to but its not just working out for me. Please advice and you can't post me anonymously.”

Reactions as man laments over inability to show care to his wife

@talk2veee commented:

“You want Mercy Chinwe with Cardi B vibes. I think you have a certain physical image of what your wife should be in your head which she isn't meeting up to the standard but you married cos you saw virtue. Now, you're trying to force that image on her without appreciating her individuality. You're struggling to show her what you tag as "love" cos she doesn't appear the way you like, She isn't other women, she is your wife.”

@iamklausenburg said:

“Be careful what you wish for because it might come through. You don't have any serious issues other than your lack of patience. Women take their "multiplying nature" to the next level when you enable them. She's trying to tame herself for you but you are adamant until you see what you are looking for.”

@nosa commented:

“Hmmmm. He's definitely comparing his wife with other women outside. She's modest but he either wants her to add more classy or be more slutty (I don't know which it is). He should be happy he has this type of wife who will not disgrace him with extreme fashion styles.”

@EmodiOnyinye said:

“The reason she's appearing indecisive especially where fashion is concerned is because he has shown her, somehow, that he doesn't approve of her fashion sense & yet doesn't want to come out & say what he likes for her. He should take out time and buy her what he likes.”

@6819Terence said:

“The man is not communicating. He is also not recognizing d vibe of his wife. The woman is under pressure & she also is on the receiving end. He has to rescind before the woman withdraw into herself or seek company elsewhere. Oga calm down & show your wife love.”

