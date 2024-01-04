A Nigerian father has praised himself for being the first parent to drop off his son at daycare every day

Inspired by his mother's punctuality during his nursery days, he has become the most punctual parent at his child's daycare centre

The father also remarked that he couldn't wait to send his son away to daycare after the Christmas holidays

A Nigerian man on X takes great pride in being the first parent to arrive at daycare to drop off his toddler.

The man identified as @Seyi_ on X humorously mentioned that he couldn't wait to send his son away, which led to his eagerness to be the first parent there.

Dad drops little son at daycare Photo credit: @seyi_/X.

Source: Twitter

Dad dubs himself the most punctual patent

Seyi went ahead to suggest that he gets awarded the title of "most punctual parent" for consistently being the first to arrive.

Interestingly, he shared that his mother held the same title when he was in nursery school in Ikirun.

He said;

“Back to daycare! In usual fashion, na him first reach, because we couldn't wait to send him away!! I should win the most punctual parent in terms of drop-off, no kid gets to daycare before him. Coincidentally, my mom was the most punctual parent when I was in nursery in Ikirun.”

Netizens react to man’s post of being the most punctual parent

The pictures of his son quickly caught the attention of netizens. Many reacted with amusement, praising his dedication and punctuality.

@Olufunmilol said:

“You were probably crying when you dropped him off, lie lie.”

@miss commented:

“Lmao. I can't wait to throw my boys in school too!”

@theAbidoye reacted:

“Liam is such a handsome boy! All pictures of him seen on here have been so cute.”

@Agoziem_Midas said:

“The way he's looking "so you're seriously going to leave me here bro?"

@clementtheresa2 reacted:

“Not my nephew being reminded every time of his resumption.”

@Beek_Shua said:

“Bro be wondering why cus he never knew.”

Girls' dad reacted:

“Bright and early bro. Knock, push Inside and run!”

@Shaebillionaire said:

“This will be my son next week.”

