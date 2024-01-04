Two citizens of Nigeria are reportedly languishing in a Togolese prison after they were hounded by airport authorities on November 8, 2023

They were on their way to Canada via Togo, having learned that they could get cheaper flights from there instead of Lagos or Abuja

In a message one of them managed to squeeze out to Canada-based academic, Olumuyiwa Igbalajob, they said they have been sentenced to six months in prison

Two Nigerian citizens have cried out for help after they were reportedly hounded to prison by Togolese authorities.

They were on their way to Canada through the Togolese airport, where they had hoped to catch a cheaper light.

They missed their flight to Canada after they were arrested in Togo. Photo credit: Getty Images/IPGGutenbergUKLtd and Aaron Foster. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

In a save-our-souls message one of them sent to Canada-based academic, Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, they said they were arrested at the airport in Togo.

As a result of the arrest, they ended up missing their flights as they were taken in for tough questioning.

Accused of possessing fake passports and visas

The authorities accused them of possessing fake visas and fake Nigerian passports, an allegation they have stoutly denied.

They wrote:

"One of our friends in Nigeria escorted us to Togo to bid us farewell, so he saw all that happened and went straight to the Nigeria embassy in Togo the following day. God so good, two of the consulates came on our behalf and sent our passport details to Abuja for verification, and the result came back that our passports were original. These Togo police were so unprofessional; they were accusing us of using fake passports to travel while the report from the airport was fake passports and fake visas. After our embassy had verified our passports to be original and requested for our release, Togo police refused and locked us for five days. After five days, we were taken to the prison. We are presently in Togo prison as I type this message to you."

"I want people to learn from this. Togo is not a good country, and they hate Nigerians so much. When we go to the prisons we meet so many Nigerians here. In fact, the population of Nigerians in Togo prison is almost more than the Togolese citizens."

Legit.ng sent a message to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to get a reaction, but there has been no response as at the time of filing this report.

See the full story below:

Reactions as two Nigerans reportedly end up in prison while moving to Canada

@LadyGrasha said:

"This is very worrisome and I hope the Nigerian government looks into it and address it. Nigerians dey suffer in and outside the country. Smh."

@habsalone said:

"Speechless. Africa is the real ghetto. You can simply verify all these things. Why the ill-treatment of your fellow Africans?"

