A young woman has shared her pain on TikTok after organizing a celebratory party for her close friends

According to her, only two out of her thirteen friends showed up at the party and this triggered her emotions

Feeling let down by her friends, she expressed her frustration and vowed not to attend their future events

In a sad TikTok video, a woman expressed her disappointment after hosting a celebratory party for her close friends.

According to the woman identified as @dar.kiee on TikTok, despite inviting all 13 of her closest companions, only two of them bothered to attend.

Lady shattered as only two friends attend her party Photo credit: @darkiee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman pained as friends let her down by not attending her party

The party was scheduled to start at 6. pm, but as the clock struck at 7:18 pm, the majority of her friends were nowhere to be found.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The woman couldn't hide her heartbreak as she shared her experience. She revealed that she always shows up for her friends' special occasions, making the lack of support from her closest companions even more disheartening.

Woman shares how unappreciated she felt by her friends not attending her party

Stressing further, she expressed her frustration, stating that she no longer wants to be invited to their future birthday celebrations or baby showers if they won't reciprocate the same level of effort and attendance.

In a final plea, she made it clear that she was deeply hurt by the lack of support from her friends.

She vowed not to attend any future events hosted by her close friends, emphasising that she expected the same level of commitment and friendship that she has consistently shown them.

In her words;

“So y’all, I had a celebratory party with my friends, my close friends are 13. Tell me why only 2 of my friends out of the whole 13 showed up. And the dinner was at 6 but it’s now 7:18.

"Don’t nobody ever invite me to their birthday stuff, to their baby shower cos I’m not coming. I’m talking about my closest friends.”

This incident has left her questioning the strength of their bond and has made her reconsider the value of their friendship.

Watch the video below:

Lady in tears after organising party and nobody showed up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was left heartbroken after looking forward to a great celebration on her birthday.

Despite inviting her friends to the occasion, nobody showed up at the venue, leaving her in bitter tears. The sad lady cried uncontrollably as she called a close friend on the phone to explain her situation to him.

Twitter user, Koko Junior, shared the sad story on the platform with the caption: "A girl threw a birthday party and none of her friends showed up. I’m here with a friend cos she called him crying. If I send location rn you people go pull up?"

Source: Legit.ng