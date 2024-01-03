A video showcasing a man selling 'pure water' with elaborate packaging has gone viral on the TikTok app

The hawker's creative use of a small tray and dishing spoon made his style unique and distinct from that of other sellers

Many netizens found his selling method commendable and they stormed the comments section to applaud him

A Nigerian man has been making headlines after he was captured hawking 'pure water' with a wheelbarrow and cooler.

What caught the attention of viewers was the hawker's unconventional packaging method.

Man uses big spoon to sell pure water in video Photo credit: @splendourofficial127/TikTok.

Seller's unique packaging of 'pure water' goes viral

When customers requested water, he used a small tray and a dishing spoon to serve the water from the cooler.

By doing so, he ensured that his hands didn't touch the water, giving it a touch of cleanliness and making it reminiscent of serving hot jollof rice.

Netizens find pure water seller's packaging hilarious

The video shared by @splendourofficial127 on TikTok quickly went viral with netizens finding the man's unique packaging style incredibly amusing.

The clip brought joy to many as netizens praised his creativity and shared their amusement in the comments.

Tami commented:

“I was expecting to see hot steaming jollof rice!”

Prettynurse Yo said:

“Nylon is too expensive, this man wise.”

@public_child-dikachi said:

“Na food him wan sell but him no sabi cook.”

—-Oma reacted:

“I thought he was selling food.”

ОМОВА said:

“In what ever you're doing, try to keep a decent modus operandi.”

@sparky Junior said:

“Only but one man in international market Ebonyi.”

Peace Emmanuel said:

“Make sure you'll use spoon to eat the pure water like rice.”

CASINO said:

“Na just two portions. Make nobody pressure me.”

Emmy said:

“I think say nah better thing sef not knowing is pure water.”

Anitachiamaka reacted:

“I been think say nah rice.”

@ifeomasunday51 reacted:

“This is good, May God almighty locate and bless him.”

@peps reacted:

“E reach to serve am like that cus I no understand wetin pure water de turn into.”

Watch the video below:

Ice cream seller becomes huge sensation after receiving N200k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sum of N200k has reached the hands of a Nigerian man who was seen hawking ice cream in public.

According to a heartwarming video seen on Instagram, the man received the gift from kindness crusader, Joy Ondeku, who first brought him to the limelight.

Kind Nigerians collectively donated the N200k gifted to the man by Joy on Instagram to appreciate his hard work. Other comments suggest that the man has been in the business for at least 20 years, with one testifier saying he knew the man while in secondary school.

