There are many pathways to migrate to foreign countries, but a lady abroad has enumerated about 17 of them

She said Nigerians can leave the country via any of these means without having to spend too much money

While reiterating that it is from her experience, the lady warned against going abroad via risky means such as trekking to Libya or sailing an insecure boat to Europe

A Nigerian lady in the US, Blessing Nwachukwu-Frank, has highlighted 17 legitimate ways one can travel abroad on a low budget.

According to her, she did it with just $65 and a plane ticket in 2009.

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post, Blessing, however, maintained that she is not a legal practitioner and her advise is born out of her experience.

She warned against migrating via trekking to Libya or sailing to Europe on an insecure boat.

"Remember, no matter where you go in life, go the right away. Do not follow apian way like trekking from Libya to sailing on an insecure boat to Europe. Your life is worth so much more than that. Many never make it," she wrote.

17 ways to travel out on low budget

As enumerated by Blessing, the 17 ways to go abroad on a low budget are:

Get a full or partial scholarship. Try a visiting visa. You can adjust your status in most countries you go to as long as your original intent was never to stay or adjust your status. You can have someone invite you, but please ensure to return back as they won’t be allowed to invite anyone else if you don’t return back. People travel for birth. Some countries give visas for birth. Some go under work visas. They get highly skilled, have a company sponsor them to travel to work. You can try an investment visa channel. Almost every country legally has it. You can invest a certain sum and get a stay through that means. You can have a relative petition for you. It’s usually faster if it’s a spouse or a child above 21 or a parent if you are under 21. You can migrate through talent visa or highly skilled visa type. It is easier for medical professionals who pass the board exams to migrate faster than other professions. You can get a PHD funding. Many PhD programs in public universities in America are fully funded, which means you pay $0. There’s a difference between getting a school admission and enrolling in the school upon arrival. Upon arrival, you have a right to change your course of study before signing the contract. You can also migrate through the buying of property. America is exempted from this. A child under 16 can migrate through adoption if they can prove orphanhood or the living parent isn’t capable anymore. Not everyone has the right to petition or be allowed to a host country. Why? It is subject to your records being clean. Play the visa lottery if your country is still eligible for lottery. I know many people who migrated this way. Nigeria isn’t eligible anymore for America’s visa lottery. If you are genuine, you can petition for asylum. They will vet and vet your story. You won’t be able to return to your home country if granted a stay.

Netizens appreciate her

Stephanie Nk Adiole-Ogu said:

"Thanks for this wonderful eye-opening. For point 11, do you have any school website that one can use and apply for post doc."

Nduka Cynthia Nasky said:

"Very interesting and thanks for sharing cos it will help some people achieve their dreams."

Deborah Joshua said:

"Very helpful.

"I've been trying to apply for scholarships for a while now.

"I wish I could succeed."

Momo Uche said:

"Wow. This is the best post I have ever come across on Facebook... Thank you so much baby girl for life. God will continue to bless you abundantly Amen."

Uju Obiegbu said:

"Very important information, have saved the post. Thanks a bunch dear."

ED Bello said:

"I just learnt something new. Very helpful, at least I know the process to take if I want migrate to the United States."

Source: Legit.ng