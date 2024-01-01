A Nigerian lady has called out an older man who has been sending her inappropriate messages on the X app

Despite her clear rejections and warnings, the man persisted in sending messages which she didn't find appealing

Frustrated by his behaviour, she publicly called him out, sparking widespread condemnation from netizens

A Nigerian lady on X has expressed her frustration over an older man's persistent advances towards her.

The lady identified as identified as @DeejustDee shared screenshots of the messages, showcasing his explicit comments and refusal to respect her boundaries.

Man’s unwanted advances and continuous harassment exposed

Despite her clear statements of disinterest, the man continued to send her inappropriate messages even in the early hours of the new year, disregarding her objections.

He sent messages like;

“I feel like chopping you. I mean I wish I'm with you, You are looking delicious. Do you have my phone number? Okay that's fine.”

Fed up with the man's behaviour, the lady decided to take matters into her own hands.

She publicly exposed the man's inappropriate messages on her X page, accompanied by a scathing comment denouncing his actions.

She wrote;

“The face of an old fool early in 2024, this is not the first time he's doing this rubbish in my dm and I kept letting it slide, now you did again and blocked it. An old fool, an ugly duckling.”

Reactions as lady exposes older man on X

The post quickly gained attention with netizens rallying behind her and condemning the man's shameless behavior.

Upon seeing the lady's post, netizens flooded the comments section with messages of support and outrage.

Many expressed their disgust at the man's persistent harassment and applauded her for speaking out against his inappropriate behavior.

@etinosirrr said:

“Ahh Elder statesman on the TL. Omo.”

@Viktordrai commented:

“Someone's husband people dey marry rubbish.”

@Its_Imperial_ commented:

@IK_ONYEBUCHI said:

“This early konji no allow em till evening or 2nd shameless.”

@zealprecious1 said:

“Keep dragging him. Continue to drag him. Evil and wicked man.”

