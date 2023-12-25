The website of the Government of Canada has an authentic list of the amount of money immigrants need as proof of fund

As an individual applying for a Canadian express entry visa, the website states that you must have at least N9.3 million or 13,757 CAD

This means Nigerians and citizens of other countries relocating to Canada must show the funds as listed before they receive a visa

The Government of Canada, on its website, has listed the amount of money needed as proof of funds for an express entry visa.

The information on the website states that those who need proof of funds to enter Canada include those entering under the federal skilled worker program and federal skilled trades program.

An individual wishing to enter the country as a skilled worker through the express entry visa must show that they have at least N9.3 million or $13,757 Canadian Dollars in their bank account.

Two family members, for instance, a man and his wife, would need $17,127 Canadian Dollars or N11.6 million as proof of funds.

Canadian express entry visa and proof of funds for family of three

If you are entering Canada with three family members, such as a man, his wife and a child, you will need $21,055 or N14.3 million.

A family of four applying to enter Canada would need N17.4 million or $25,564. For a family of five to enter Canada, they must show proof of fund of $28,994 or N19.7 million.

To immigrate to Canada with a family of six, one would need N22.3 million or $32,700 CAD as proof of funds.

Also, an individual bringing a family of seven to Canada would need $36,407 CAD or N24.8 million in their bank account.

What this means is that you must prove you have the funds to take care of yourself in Canada and that you must legally access the money in your account.

