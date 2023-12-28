A young man has shared a video from his recent trip to his father's luxurious mansions in Enugu State

Being the biological son of a king, he proudly took his followers on a virtual tour of the high-class houses

A glimpse of the buildings left netizens in awe and they shared their opinions in the comments section

A young man recently visited his father's two opulent mansions located in Enugu state and the video captivated netizens.

The young man identified as @shewantstimothy on TikTok gave his followers a glimpse of the grandeur that surrounded him.

Man shows off his father's mansions in the village Photo credit: @shewantstimothy/TikTok.

Man proudly showcases father's luxurious mansions in Enugu

Through captivating visuals, the man whose father is a king provided a virtual tour that left netizens amazed.

As he led his followers around the houses virtually, they were treated to a firsthand look at the lavishness of his father's mansions.

The opulent architecture, exquisite interior design, and sprawling grounds showcased the immense wealth and regal lifestyle of the king.

Netizens in awe of man's family's luxurious mansions

The young man's virtual tour of his father's mansions quickly captured the attention of netizens who were left in awe of the royal lifestyle on display.

Favour Charity said:

“My papa no try at all.”

Momma said:

“Will ur palace need new maid?. I fit later turn to Queen sha.”

Beauty reacted:

“Please when are you choosing your bride (g I know how to dance very well and I have evil stepmom and sister.”

Keiko said:

“Never thought Enugu had houses like this tho.”

Ifechukwu said:

“Yoruba people show us Una village.”

Pretty princess said:

“Ur dad was my dad’s friend when he was still alive, I have forgotten ur dad’s name but he's into music, he's Dj Sanchez boss.”

Zidata said:

“Wow, this house is fine, invite me.”

Watch the video below:

