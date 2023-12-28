A funny Nigerian man posted a video showing how his pet dog relates to a goat in his compound

In the video, which has now gone viral on TikTok, the man said his dog is now exhibiting the behaviours of a goat

However, many TikTok users who saw the video insisted that it was the dog that was behaving like a goat

Funny reactions followed the video of a Nigerian man who said his goat was behaving like a dog.

In a viral video which was posted on TikTok by @pets.shinanigans, the man said the goat had spent some time with the dog.

The man said the dog and the goat spent two months together. Photo credit: TikTok/@pets.shinanigans.

The two animals were seen excitedly jumping around in the man's compound. He said after staying with the dog for two months, the goat's character changed.

However, some TikTok users who saw the video told the man that it was the dog that copied the character of the goat.

See the video below:

Reactions as man shares a video of his goat and dog

@onetwo35825 said:

"It's actually your dog that's behaving like a goat. If you stay with goats, you'll know they're like that and occasionally jump unto things."

@Nobeeyas commented:

"Lols Person way don dey chop dog food."

@Bad man said:

"Your dog go soon dey eat grass. While the goat go they eat meat."

@Dominic Billz commented:

"Na why dem dey call am goat."

@Random said:

"E remain to bark."

@kuwxmi said:

"He no know say last last he go enter stew."

@solo said:

"I would not have the heart to eat it anymore."

@ITSEKIRI PRINCESS said:

"Na so goat dey do normally."

@Verygood said:

"They are playmate now and best friends forever until you chop the goat for Xmas."

