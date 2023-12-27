There was a mild drama at a Christmas party as a man in a Santa Claus costume fought for dominance

At the party, there was another man who was putting on a Spiderman costume, and this did not go down well with Santa

Upon seeing the man in Spiderman costume, the father of Christmas asked him to leave the party without delay

A funny drama ensued during a Christmas party as Santa Clause and Spiderman fought for attention.

In the video, the man in Santa Claus costume did not like the fact that another person arrived at the party in a Spiderman costume.

The two men dragged who would be at the party. Photo credit: Twitter/@Naija_PR.

Source: Twitter

When Santa Claus saw the 'Spiderman,' he stood up from where he sat and approached him.

He immediately asked him to leave the party, and not even the intervention of a passerby could stop the quarrel.

The whole thing degenerated into a fight as Santa Claus lifted 'Spiderman' in a bid to expel him from the party.

It appeared the Santa Claus wanted to be the only one present at the party since it was a Christmas event.

Netizens who saw the video posted on are having a good laugh in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Santa Clause clashes with Spiderman at Christmas party

@Max1Brownie said:

"Haha spider man won take father Christmas glory."

@SamuelEverest5 asked:

"Why Santa Dey bully Spiderman naw?"

@Patomoney_ said:

"Father Christmas dey chase Spiderman. This can’t be real."

@IfeanyiOty said:

"I watched this video for more than ten times."

@Farouq__SG said:

"What's the problem of that father Christmas, must he be the only one there?"

@IfeanyiOty said:

"But come to think of it, how can a father Christmas drag out a whole almighty spider man?"

Source: Legit.ng