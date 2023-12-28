A Nigerian woman's joy knew no bounds as her husband completed their house, and they had a house-opening ceremony

The woman thanked God for what He has done for his family as she showed the classy interior design

Nigerians filled her comment section with messages of congratulations as some prayed to have her kind of life

A woman rejoiced after her husband completed their house project before the end of 2023.

The wife (@winniwhyte) made a video during the house opening event showing people how luxurious the house looked.

The house looked well furnished.

Source: TikTok

House with beautiful chandelier

The building had Gerald stone-coated roofs. The ceiling of the house was cast in POP with cool lighting.

An electric fence was around the house to give adequate security. To prevent water from sinking into the walls, the house was interlocked.

Watch the video below:

