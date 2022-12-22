Two boys who are siblings could not hold it together when they welcomed their new born baby sister home

Two boys lost hold of their emotions after their mother brought their new born baby sister home.

A video posted on TikTok by Mrs Granby, the boys' mother showed how they reacted emotionally after seeing the new born baby girl.

The boys were emotional as they met their new born baby sister for the first time. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrscreditqueen.

The younger boy was the first to start crying as he became visibly emotional and unable to control his joy.

Viral video of two boys who are overjoyed as mum welcomes baby sister

The two boys were not even able to touch the baby yet, but they felt so conected to her that their joy knew no bounds.

It was their mother who kept encouraging them to touch and hold the baby.

She informed them that she is their baby sister but they continued to feel very emotional and unable to put themselves together.

The video is so emotional and this has made it to go viral on TikTok where it has received as much as 219.9k likes by the evening of December 22.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ondreya_90 said:

"He instantly fell in love. He’s gonna be her protector for sure. Nothing is gonna happen to her with him around."

@Tarotvision commented:

"The one that cried is s her soul mate. And he missed her so much. Maybe lost her and finally found her after many many life times."

@Shelly said:

"She has the best big brothers that will defend her to the end congrats."

