Nigerians have started a brand-new social media challenge about the quality of the new naira note

This comes after a video went viral showing the color of fresh notes bleeding when soaked in water

Several Nigerians have responded by sharing videos of themselves testing if the naira notes are indeed fading color

Following the viral video made by a lady Chinazo under her Twitter name fluffy Naz stating that the new naira note color fades, a number of similar and counter-videos have emerged on the internet.

In the video, she claimed that her sister forgot the redesigned N500 banknote in her pocket and washed it.

According to her, the 500 Naira note colour faded when it eventually dried.

The redesigned naira notes unveiled by CBN recently Photo credit: @cbn

She wrote:

"If rain drenches you and this money is your only hope, you'd be stranded"

Her tweet on Twitter has so far been viewed by 776.8 persons and 2,575 retweets.

Nigerians start new challenge

Her claim has started a new challenge on social media as people try to test if indeed the new naira notes colour bleeds.

However, Dr. Joe Abah Country Director at DAI. DAIMaastricht University, has countered the claim.

In a post on his handle @DrJoeAbah he said the claims that the new naira notes losing colour are false.

His words:

"I rubbed the new N500 note with water and tissue. No, the colour didn’t come off. Maybe the problem is with the new N1,000 note, which I haven’t seen. The new N500 note seems fine to me. I’ll try it in a washing machine and report back."

Another video from @__bellefille also denied the claim that the new naira notes fade colour.

She said:

"For people saying the new notes ink dey wash, blah blah blah."

German embassy releases update on naira payment for visa

Meanwhile, in another report, the German embassy in Nigeria has announced changes in the use of naira to pay for its services.

The change is in consonance with the Central Bank of Nigeria naira notes redesigning policy.

The CBN redesigned 200, 500, and 1000 and expects Nigerians to return all old banknotes by the end of January 2023.

