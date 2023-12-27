A man has said Nigerians who returned from the UK with expired international passport must renew it before going back

Dipo Awojide, an academic who lives in the UK, said it is impossible to return to the UK with an expired Nigerian passport

He advised those who are already in Nigerian with an expired passport to plan their trip well to avoid being turned back

An academic who lives in the UK issued vital advice for Nigerians who returned home with expired international passports.

In a post on the social media platform, X, Dipo Awojide said those who left the UK with expired international passports won't be able to go back with them.

Dipo said those with an expired passport must renew them before returning to the UK. Photo credit: X/@OgbeniDipo and Getty Images/Osarieme Eweka.

Source: UGC

This means those who possess expired international passports before leaving the UK must strive to renew them while in Nigeria.

This is coming after the Nigerian government asked citizens living abroad to feel free to return home even if they possess expired passports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, Dipo has advised travellers to plan their trip well to avoid being turned back when they want to return to the UK with Nigerian passports that are out of date.

His words:

"Reminder: you cannot travel back into the UK if you left with an expired Nigerian passport and you don’t have a second passport. You must have a valid passport at all times if you want to get into the UK . So, even if you have a valid visa, you will not be allowed back in with an expired Nigerian passport. Plan your trip properly."

See the tweet below:

Reactions to Dipo's passport advise

@musaseun_ asked:

"Will I be allowed in if I travel with an expired passport, renew it in Nigeria while there and come back to UK?"

@BolajiRAdesina commented:

"Tough situation I'm in, biometric capturing date Feb 15th '24 booked since October '23, only God knows when the passport will come out. Can't travel, can't apply for visa to other countries. Really tough."

@OmoOla07 said:

"Your visa is only valid when you have it on a valid passport!"

Man to help student get international passport

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian academic residing in Canada said he and donors are set to help 100 people pay for their international passports.

In what has become a yearly ritual, Dr OIumuyiwa Igbalajobi said donations for the passports have hit N935k so far.

Igbalajobi told Legit.ng that 100 young scholars willing to relocate abroad for studies would get N30k each for their Nigerian passports.

Source: Legit.ng