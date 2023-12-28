The businesswoman who expressed willingness to help people migrate to Canada has shared an update

According to the lady, she has received over 52 passports from interested folks and hoped they land in Canada by February 2024

While encouraging people to get their passports before reaching out to her, she explained why some folks won't be considered

Grace White, the rich lady who offered to sponsor Nigerians to Canada, has claimed that more than 52 people have sent their passports to her.

In a new TikTok video, Grace encouraged more people to send in their applications to her by way of their passports.

Grace said she has received 52 passports already. Photo Credit: @ajuma3447

Source: TikTok

Grace issues warning regarding passports

Grace said she was hopeful the 52 folks would be in Canada by February 2024. In her words:

"...I have received over 52 passports already which I am working on. Those people I pray by February they should be out of Nigeria.

"I need more people. Don't come to my inbox and start lying. Like you all know. I don't have time to read comments."

Grace warned that those whose passports would expire in a year's time should not bother applying.

"If you know the passport you are carrying is a year from now to expire, please don't apply. I am going to spend my money to do all the necessary whatever...

"But the agreement is that you are going to pay back small small. I have done that for so many people."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail her new video

TeeAluspa said:

"Am interested Mama I have a fresh passport."

Seikorowei Regina said:

"You don't read comments, how do I go about it madam?am interested please."

shantalta egbe said:

"Yes mum pls help im in Dubai i have 3yrs passport."

George Nmezi said:

"I am still waiting for my passport to be out soon."

Arc.Samuel Simon Samson said:

''So she doesn't read comment how can she help people? I don't think is real then."

user3925562594424 said:

"Yes ma, I want to come to Canada for my masters."

Ekundayo Adebanke Agnes said:

"Madam when u don't read comments, then how will u know d serious-minded ones, nd how to get in touch with you,hope it's not a scam?"

Businesswoman who offered to relocate people to Canada gives new update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the businesswoman who offered to assist Nigerians migrate to Canada had shared an important information.

Several hours after announcing her sponsorship offer, the woman took to social media to clear the air on speculations about passports.

In a video, the businesswoman said she would not sponsor the passport aspect. She advised people interested in her offer to get their passports themselves.

Grace emphasised the importance of not making mistakes on one's passport, saying it led to the deportation of two persons she took to Canada in September.

Source: Legit.ng