A lady has posted an important update for those relocating to Canada and how they should relate to immigration at the airport

According to Seyi Canada, immigration officials at the airport might ask up to five questions, and she has taught people how to respond

Seyi advised immigrants not to tell lies or give out unnecessary details when responding to immigration officials at Canadian entry points

A lady has said people relocating to Canada must know how to respond to questions asked by immigration officials at the airport.

The lady, Seyi Canada, said immigration officials usually ask a few questions that require only brief and concise answers.

She advised those relocating to Canada not to tell lies while responding to any question asked at the airport.

She said:

"So many people land at the Canada airport to study or visit or work.....and they have no idea how to answer the questions that will be posed by the immigration officers at the airport. The way you answer those questions could determine whether you are let into Canada or not!"

List of questions asked by immigration at Canada airport

According to Seyi, in the first instance, the immigrant is asked to state why they are visiting Canada. To answer this question, the immigrant must give the exact reason without saying more.

If the immigrant came to study in Canada, they would be asked the name of the institution.

Also, the immigrant might be asked how long they would be staying in Canada. Also, they would be asked to state who would be financially responsible for their stay in Canada.

Lastly, international students arriving six months earlier than the time their study would start might be asked to state why they arrived early. The student must state the exact reason and must not say they have come early to hustle.

See the full questions and answers below:

Reactions as lady issues travel tips to those moving to Canada

@YungChapp said:

"Do they answer all these questions when coming to Africa?"

@oluwatoyin said:

"I love Canada and I will visit there by God's grace."

