A lecturer was teaching in the class, and some of his students started leaving before the end of the lesson

It all started when the lecturer reportedly said anyone who was tired should leave the class

Some of the students who claimed to have been tired were seen standing up from their seats to go home and rest

It was a dramatic moment when some students left their lecturer in class before he was done teaching.

In a short video shared on TikTok by @gengclassof2022, the lecturer was said to have told those tired to go home and rest.

The students stood up to leave while the lecturer was still teaching. Photo credit: TikTok/@arikeade5858.

Source: TikTok

Some of them immediately took the advice as they stood up and started rushing out.

The man was amazed as he stood in the middle of the class and watched the reaction of his students to his statement.

The funny scene made some TikTok users ask if the event really happened and what the lecturer did afterwards.

See the video below:

Reactions as students leave lecturer in class

@Desman commented:

"Na only me dey see AC for the lecture hall. Omo na suffer we dey for our school, fan nor even dey blow."

@OLÚWAPHILIP asked:

"Did this really happen?"

@Cherry said:

"Dr. Adedara is very chill. Imagine, say na Dr. Rex, the F will be in flying colours."

@Ene commented:

"If I'm the lecturer, na there I go give my 40% assessment test."

@Titoluwanimi Grace said:

"You can only try this with Dr Adedara, imagine doing with the lecturer whose name rhymes with ex."

@SCENTS ARENA said:

"Dem no born me well for Oseni class in OOU."

@Oyindamola said:

"Me wey no dey eat come class. Na me go first reach outside."

Messibaby3 commented:

"In my school once lecturer say this and you stand up ehn, just know that you are carrying it over or D awaits you."

Lecturer meets empty class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lecturer got to class and met it empty as students failed to turn up.

The lecturer made a video showing that he attended the class and met no one.

He warned that he would not repeat the topic he was supposed to teach that day.

