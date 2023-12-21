A man who was wrongfully sent to prison in 1973 has been released after his innocence was established

Glynn Simmons lost his youth and productive adult life after he was convicted in 1973 and sentenced to death

But in 2023, strong evidence showed that he never committed the crime for which he was held behind bars

A man has been declared innocent and released from prison after it was discovered he committed not crime.

The man, Glynn Simmons, was convicted in 1973 for the murder of Carolyn Sue Rogers, but he has always said he didn't do it.

The man who was wrongly convicted has been released at the age of 71.

At long last, in 2023, his conviction was reviewed, and the judge ruled that Gynn had been wrongly imprisoned.

Man regains freedom 48 years after wrongful conviction

Sadly, this is coming 48 years after Gynn and his co-accused, Don Roberts, were sent to prison.

Ruling on the case, Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo said:

"This court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the offense for which Mr. Simmons was convicted, sentenced and imprisoned... was not committed by Mr. Simmons."

Glynn, who is now 71, was apparently 23 when he was sentenced to death in 1973. The sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment in 1977.

In reaction to his release, Glynn said:

"It's a lesson in resilience and tenacity. Don't let nobody tell you that it (exoneration) can't happen, because it really can."

Following his freedom, Glynn is eligible to receive $175,000 in compensation for the wrong done to him. He could also sue Oklahoma City over the wrongful conviction.

His lawyer, Joe Norwood, said Glyn is trying to sustain himself for now. He was quoted by NPR as saying:

"Glynn is having to live off of GoFundMe. That's literally how the man is surviving right now, paying rent, buying food,. Getting him compensation, and getting compensation is not for sure, is in the future and he has to sustain himself now."

Another man set free after a wrongful conviction

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man was finally set free 28 years after he was jailed for a crime he did not commit.

Johnson Lamar was wrongly convicted for the murder of a man named Marcus Boyd, which occurred in 1994.

Johnson, who is now 50, has always maintained his innocence since he was charged and locked up over the murder.

