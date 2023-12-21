A Nigerian man is heartbroken due to the untimely death of his young and beautiful wife

He has taken to social media to share a video of the woman and to mourn her in a touching way

Social media users who saw the touching video took to the comment section to comfort the man

Social media users are sending condolence messages to a man who lost his wife at a young age.

The man, @brightchibueze08, shared a video showing his pretty wife. He said he could not believe the woman was no longer alive.

The woman's husband is heartbroken over her death. Photo credit: TikTok/@brightchibueze08.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the woman appeared to be pregnant, and those in the comment section believed she may have died during childbirth.

Also, the man posted another video showing a child whose mother he said he was missing.

The young age at which the pretty lady passed on broke many hearts.

See the video below:

Reactions as man loses his young wife to death

@vhickee said:

"God I will never die during childbirth."

@PrettyRicky222 commented:

"My mom gave birth to me successfully. I used her as a point of contact towards my sisters. None of us shall die doing childbirth."

@charlesimortal said:

"No woman will die at childbirth in Jesus name."

@kinglife commented:

"I also lost my mom yesterday during childbirth. I miss mom."

@user1884255618553 said:

"I almost lost my life to bleeding during childbirth. But God came through for me and sent a doctor who was preparing to go on leave to come upstairs."

@Lolo blessed Divine said:

"I shall not die during childbirth. I shall live to take care of my children in Jesus name Amen."

@nkeobimwizzy said:

"Rest in peace, my dear. None of my sisters will die during childbirth in Jesus name amen."

