In a recent TikTok video, a gold miner shared an exclusive glimpse into his secret spot where he consistently found gold.

With a sense of intrigue and excitement, his company eagerly watched as the gold miner identified as @gold_whisperer revealed the location, igniting a sense of adventure.

Man shows secret spot where he finds gold Photo credit: @gold_whisperer/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Gold miner unveils his secret spot, extracts gold in video

The gold miner captivated his followers by meticulously demonstrating the process of extracting gold.

Every step, from identifying potential gold deposits to the final extraction, was carefully documented in the video.

Netizens were enthralled as they witnessed the intricate techniques and tools used by the experienced miner, gaining a newfound appreciation for the art of gold extraction.

As the video reached its culmination, the gold miner proudly displayed the gold he had successfully extracted. With a gleaming smile, he posed for pictures, showcasing his hard-earned treasure.

Miner’s extraction of gold triggers reactions

Netizens were captivated by the sight, flooding the comments section with awe, admiration, and curiosity. Many expressed their desire to try their luck at gold mining.

@BonnieandclydegemstonesLLC said:

“Right off the lake shore? Lake Michigan?”

@Maksimus Prime said:

“Another happy customer, Thank you come again.”

@gidister said:

"Whoosh that costs a whole lot."

@YakubXC said:

“Can you find gold on the shores of all the Great Lakes.”

@Smokin Joe. The Living Legnd said:

“I'm interested I have never done this. I live in northwest Minnesota. Is this superior? I would love to learn?”

@Hauk commented:

“That's awesome!”

@michaelsteinke275 said:

“That's a pretty big smile.”

Man exposes gold mine in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mahdi Shehu, a public affairs commentator, has exposed an illegal gold mine in a village in Zamfara state.

The human rights activist reposted a video showing workers in the gold mine as he shed more light on its ownership. According to Shehu, the illegal gold mine is owned by a retired soldier, former governor and serving senator.

He added that labourers are paid N1k per day and marvelled that there have not been instances of kidnapping on the site. The activist alleged that the mine is like oil bunkering, which is supported by the rich with protection from their criminal gangs in the South.

Source: Legit.ng