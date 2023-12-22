A lady shared lucrative jobs online for those interested to send in their applications and stand the chance of getting hired as global talents

A lady who works in the tech industry has shared four lucrative job openings at Siemens.

Omotoke Ademiju said applications for the jobs have since opened, and those with the skills should apply.

The job openings posted by Omotoke include associate, digitalization and IT at Siemens. The salary for the job is pegged at $86,800 to $148,800 per year.

Also, there is an opening for a senior associate in digitalization and IT. This mid-senior level job has a salary of $111,700 to $191,500 yearly.

Another lucrative tech job posted by Omotoke is assurance audit associate, Software, and the salary is $88,300 to $181,700 in a year.

Sharing the global opportunity, Omotoke said:

"We are hiring for multiple positions in the United States within Siemens. Happy to have a few coffee chats over the next couple of weeks if you’re interested in putting in an application and have unanswered questions."

Those interested also have the opportunity to apply through LinkedIn, as each of the jobs has an application link. See the links on Omotoke's LinkedIn page.

