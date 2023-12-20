A Nigerian lady who had carried a pregnancy for several months without knowing narrated her experience

Making a video about it on TikTok, she said that she only went to the hospital when she had stomach ache

The lady was surprised as she returned from what she meant as a simple medical checkup with a newborn

A Nigerian lady has made a video about the rare pregnancy she had for months without knowing.

Sharing the story of her cryptic pregnancy online, the lady said she went to the hospital because she thought she was having period cramps.

A nurse carried the baby at the hospital. Photo source: @_wealth4

Source: TikTok

Cryptic pregnancy surprised lady

She was surprised when she birthed a child. The lady blamed cryptic pregnancy for the unawareness.

Many people celebrated the lady's newborn as people discussed cryptic pregnancy in her comment section.

What medical publications said about cryptic pregnancies

According to Cleveland Clinic, a cryptic pregnancy is:

"...when you don’t know you’re pregnant. It can happen to people who have irregular periods, don’t know the common signs of pregnancy or get a negative result on a pregnancy test."

Medical News Today buttressed what Cleveland said and added:

"In cryptic pregnancy, a person does not realize they are pregnant until a late trimester or even until they are in labor.

"Being unaware of pregnancy may mean a person does not receive adequate care or make healthful lifestyle adjustments. Both of these factors can lead to complications in fetal development."

Watch her video below:

Woman gave birth with rare pregnancies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian mother made a video about her kids who are five months and two weeks old, respectively.

Many people who watched her clip were amazed that a two-week and five-month-old son could be from the same mother.

