A mother who gave birth to two children who are both five months and two weeks old has shared a video

The mother sought people's reactions as she asked her TikTok followers the name of her kind of births

Many people thronged her comment section to argue between calling it a superfetation and Irish twins

A young Nigerian mother has made a video about her kids who are five months and two weeks old respectively.

She (@little.orangeboy) placed the children on the bed and asked people if they had a name for the kind of births that she had.

The mother placed the kids on the same bed. Photo source: @little.orangeboy

Irish twins vs Superfetation births

Many people who watched her clip were amazed that a two-week and five-month-old son could be from the same mother.

Cleveland Clinic called that kind of situation superfetation, which it described as:

"...an extremely rare event that involves getting pregnant while you're already pregnant. Your body goes through changes that make it nearly impossible for you to become pregnant while a fertilized egg (embryo) is already growing inside your uterus."

Some people in her comment section argued that the babies are Irish twins. However, according to Healthline, Irish twins term:

"refers to one mother having two children who were born 12 months or less apart. It originated in the 1800s as a way to poke fun at Irish Catholic immigrant families who didn't have access to birth control."

Watch her video below:

Mum got pregnant 3 months after delivery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who was also a nurse showed off her baby bump despite having a newborn in her arms.

In her TikTok video, she said birthing a child with the newborn would allow them to grow up together like "twins".

