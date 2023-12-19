A lady has touched the hearts of netizens after sharing a heartwarming voice note she received from her house help

Her post showcased their close bond and highlighted the importance of checking up on loved ones

Netizens also encouraged the lady to reciprocate by checking up on the house help from time to time

A UK-based Nigerian lady has melted hearts with her recent post shared via the TikTok app.

The happy lady shared a WhatsApp voice note that she received from her house help in Nigeria.

Lady leaks voice note she received from house help Photo credit: @anitachukwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

House help's voice note to boss in the UK melts hearts

According to the lady identified as @anitachukwu, she had checked up on her house help which made her send the heartwarming voice note.

She captioned the video;

"POV: you texted your house help in Nigeria to check on her."

In her voice note, the house help expressed pure happiness upon receiving Anita Chukwu's message. She also shared her delight at hearing from her and conveyed how much she missed her.

The house help eagerly awaited Anita Chukwu's return in December, expressing her excitement and anticipation.

She said;

“My princess Annie. Good morning, I’m very very happy to hear from you. I was like it’s been long Annie called me. I’m so happy to hear from you. I know you’re very very good.

"I miss you so much. Will you come back to December? Please people to try and come. I’m waiting oh, if you won’t come let me know too.”

Netizens react to trending house help’s voice note

Netizens flooded the comments section to express their admiration for her thoughtful gesture.

Many praised her for maintaining a close relationship with her house help and encouraged her to continue checking up on her.

@Lifeofuche reacted:

“Awwn your family must be very kind to her.”

@Bana Liyou said:

“This one una two go dey gist too much oo.”

@Mide_dynasty said:

“Make sure say you come this December o.”

@user5348249144279 said:

“Awww, she is so cute.”

@SKYEC said:

“The same way mine sounded when I texted her.”

@Tee said:

“Anniii plsss be checking on her all the time oo.”

Watch the video below:

