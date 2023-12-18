A Nigerian lady resumed at her new office space only to find a strange and scary object in the ceiling

She took to social media to share a picture of the covered item which she claimed terrified the electrician

Many Nigerians who saw the photo expressed shock and wondered who put it there and for what purpose

A photo of the strange object discovered in the ceiling of an office space used by a Nigerian lady has caused a commotion online.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, December 16, the lady shared the picture in amusement.

Image of people looking up for illustration purpose and an image of the object she found. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, Facebook/Olori Naturals Fertility Hub

Source: Getty Images

According to her, an electrician supposed to work on her office space was so terrified that he quit the job.

She added that the office space belonged to a branch of a microfinance bank but would not mention their name. She wrote:

"This is what we brought out from the ceiling of my new office and clinic space.

"Nothing Wey we no go see for renting .

"Electrician was so scared he said he wasn't working again.

"Apparently this office was a branch of a micro finance bank ,name withheld.

"So those of you that borrow money from all this borrowing places, and also invest in these money doubling scheme be rest assured that this is how they make u unable to pay or make u forget ur money.

"I'll upload a video soon of how we got it out."

Netizens expressed shock over the discovery

Endalyne chinonso said:

"Extreme people can go, just to have things in control!!"

Vickie Wokeh said:

"Yeah I've heard about it...it's well!"

Babalola Folashade said:

"God have mercy ."

Nwunye Nwa Achama said:

"It might be the owner of the house that dropped it."

Joy Nneka said:

"Jesus! See tie tie. Omo this is scary."

Okany Chisom Miracle said:

"Why did they leave it there and packed out abi dem forget am?"

