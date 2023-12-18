A woman has shared her sister's unfortunate experience with a driver who allegedly stole her package

When her sister reached out to Uber for assistance, they requested a police report to proceed with the investigation

According to her, the package was intended to be delivered to the less privileged children for Christmas

A Nigerian woman has shared how her sister’s package meant for the less privileged was allegedly stolen by an Uber delivery driver.

According to the woman identified as @vheobong on X, the incident occurred shortly after the driver picked up the package, only to cancel the ride, leaving the customer shocked and disappointed.

Driver called out for making away with customer’s delivery

The package was intended to bring joy to those in need during the Christmas season.

The lady shared her pain online seeking solutions on how to go about the case to retrieve her property.

She wrote;

“My sister booked a delivery with @Uber package early today. The rider picked up and shortly after, he cancelled the ride. She has made a complaint via mail and was asked to provide a police report. The package was meant to be delivered to the less privileged for Christmas.”

Uber gives unexpected reply to woman’s email

Seeking resolution, the woman's sister promptly filed a complaint with Uber via email, hoping to retrieve the stolen package.

However, the response from Uber was unexpected. In their email, Uber acknowledged the frustration and emphasised their commitment to the safe return of lost items.

They advised the customer to file a police report, as they believed law enforcement was better equipped to handle such matters. Uber expressed their willingness to cooperate with the investigation by providing any necessary information upon receipt of the police report.

The email read;

“Hi Oghenetega, We understand your frustration, and we want to assure you that we take the safe return of all lost items extremely seriously. If you feel as though a crime has been committed, we would advise that you file a police report, as the police are more equipped to resolve issues such as this one. If they require any further information from us, please get back to us with the Police report, and we can provide any information deemed necessary to the investigation. We're sorry to hear that your item didn't turn up, and we truly hope that you find it elsewhere.”

Reactions as lady calls out Uber and staff

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

@Onyia_Imag said:

“You gave a less privileged an item for the less privileged to be delivered to the less privileged. Now, the less privileged driver has taken the item. Why not pray to God to answer your prayers as an actual less privileged has taken the saraka. Do you want to now lock him?”

@SenileCoder reacted:

“@uber @Uber_Support are useless when it comes to customer support. Most of their responses are robot/auto responses it's like their Customer Support is non-existent. I was charged twice for a trip almost 2 months ago I am yet to be refunded. So sorry you are going through this.”

@C_CDon commented:

“This is akin to what some of these Fintech Apps do. How do you onboard a rider on your platform with just 'Ali'? Where is the surname, verified address and valid ID? @UberNigeria need to come clean, otherwise, sue their pants off.”

@ArtemisMike reacted:

“This is sad. Don't forget to rate the rider tho. No one should be patronizing an agent with a rating lower than 4.9/5.”

See the post below:

