A Nigerian academic has shared updates on scholarship opportunities available in South Korea.

According to Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, there are mouthwatering fully-funded scholarship opportunities in South Korea for Nigerians.

The man said Nigerian students can explore scholarship opportunities in South Korea.

He said the Korean Government is aiming to attract 300,000 students to the country through scholarships.

His words:

"Do you know that South Korea has set an ambitious goal of attracting 300,000 international students by 2027 through scholarships, as reported by the Korean Times? For those interested in the MSc, Ph.D., and Postdoc Korean Government Scholarships for STEM and Non-STEM programs, the application period will open from Feb 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024. The ideal time to start notarizing your documents at the Korean embassy and seeking professors' acceptance for the scholarship is now. It is also advisable to download the 2023 application package and become familiar with the requirements."

Nigerians can study in South Korea under scholarships

South Korea is one of the countries that offers huge scholarships to foreign students, including Nigerians.

Information on various scholarship opportunities in South Korea can be found on the Study in Korea, a scholarship website run by the Korean Government.

