A viral TikTok video showed how a groom’s man caught the bride’s bouquet and got a surprise

He snatched the bouquet from a crowd of women and was told to sit down for a twist

The bridesmaids then had to impress him with their pick up lines and he had to pick his favourite one

He was then instructed to sit down on a chair for a twist in the tradition.

The bridesmaids, who were all single, had to come up with witty and funny pick up lines to woo him.

The man listened to pick his favorite among them

Although, they appeared very shy as creatively come up with sweet lines but they eventually grabbed the mic to say one or two things.

He listened to their attempts and had to choose his favourite one among them.

The video which has a hilarious understone had been gradually gaining momentum on TikTok with hundreds of views and likes.

Watch the video below:

