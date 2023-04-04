A lady has caused a frenzy online after sharing a photo of the flower bouquet an admirer gave to her

The pretty woman shared the photo via Twitter but netizens spotted a plantain leaf inside the bouquet

The photo has kept people in stitches as netizens wondered why a plantain leaf would be inside a flower bouquet

A Nigerian lady's quest to 'pepper' her followers on Twitter recently backfired after netizens observed something odd.

The excited lady identified as @ForeignTosin on the platform shared a photo of the flower bouquet she received from an admirer and gushed over his love for her.

However, netizens who spotted the photo observed that there was a plantain leaf packaged amid the flowers.

Reacting to the photo, netizens questioned why her admirer added a plantain leaf to the bouquet. They asked if she wanted to prepare 'moi moi.'

Social media reactions

@kingola_02 said:

"Even if na for MoiMoi God When."

@ahm_livy reacted:

"Let me go wash pepper too, I’m gon keep u guys updated."

@tiaraworld_collections1 reacted:

"But why are you guys like this? But where the florist sef. Shey she no see better combination do. What’s that leave truly if not ewe moi moi."

@princesshelenmusifiwa noted:

"Twitter people, dem bi satellite. I swear nothing you won't tell me shaa."

@jhay2unez added:

"On a default Naija people no geh joy."

@dammylo.la added:

"The leaf in the flower can wrap moin moin and more."

@jerrru67 said:

"Why did he put it there? Plantain leaf for flower?"

@immaculataevare noted:

"Enough internet for today cause what is this?"

@_daraaaa___ said:

"Ewe moimoi inside bouquet."

@faith_ra3 asked:

"The green folded leaf abi na flower. Anyhow,the green plant."

Filipino woman walks down aisle with bouquet of onions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride in Iloilo, Philippines walked down the aisle with a bouquet of onions instead of flowers surprising her wedding guests with her unconventional choice. April Lyka Biorrey-Nobis said the idea came to her when she saw a similar bouquet and wanted to make her wedding unique and practical.

The 28-year-old noted that flowers would eventually wilt and be thrown away, but onions could serve a purpose in her kitchen after the event. For her, it wasn't only unique, it was also a practical choice as flowers would eventually wither away and end up in the bin, while onions could make it to their kitchen after the wedding. The couple also ordered crates of onions as keepsakes for guests.

Onions are currently in high demand in the Philippines, where prices have recently reached up to 600 Philippine pesos (KSh 3,977) per kilogramme. After the wedding, the onions were distributed as keepsakes to the couple's godparents and bridesmaids. The bouquet itself was given to relatives for everyday use.

