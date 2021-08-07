A group of female wedding guests and bridesmaids caused a funny scene at a wedding as they fought for the bride's bouquet

The person who made the catch did not get it easily as people pulled off her wig in the process of competing with her

Many people who reacted to the video said that the lady must have been so interested in being the next person to marry

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video by @maxwelljennings on Instagram has shown some ladies at a wedding fighting over a bride's flower. It was such a dramatic scene.

Before the new wife threw the bouquet to them, she backed them and made a feint move several times.

The struggle to get the wig was so intense. Photo source: @maxwelljenings

Source: Instagram

The rush

When the lady finally threw the flower, the ladies rushed towards it as they created a mini stampeded.

The lady who eventually got it had to go through a lot. Her wig was yanked off. She, however, never allowed that to stop until she got what she wanted.

Watch the dramatic clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has got more than 200 comments with thousands of likes on Instagram.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

promise_toyo said:

"From the way she pulled that dress I knew she was determined."

yourfavafrican said:

"I knew that was going to happen from her anticipated jump! Too bad she ain’t even get it."

beautiifulchii said:

"I’m just not understanding how wigs are this loose out here."

easilydstrctd said:

"When your boyfriend says he'll propose if you catch the bouquet."

itsmiimi_ said:

"Waittttttt, this bridesmaid was calculating her moves."

itsvday said:

"Why don’t these women secure these wigs?!!! Like whet?!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another wedding got people's attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady with the Instagram handle @queenbosa_bosa showed off her skill as a professional dancer on her wedding day.

Despite being in a white flowing gown, the lady showed off her dance moves. At a point, she did the popular gbese moves.

Her husband with his hands full of dollars also tried to measure up. Impressed by his wife's performance, he rained some dollar bills on her.

Source: Legit