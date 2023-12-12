A man who owns a Mercedes Benz C Class Coupe said that he spends a lot to maintain the car every month

A young man with a good job in the UK has revealed the cost of his car maintenance covering insurance.

After paying a £3,000 (N4,428,375) deposit for the Mercedes Benz C Class Coupe, he pays £300 (N442,837) monthly and £220 (N324,747.5) insurance. A road tax of £50 (N73,806.25) a month.

Car insurance and maintenance in UK

He (@cksgallery) spends £160 (N236,180) on fuel. The man said that besides the basic costs, he had to spend on things like his brake pads and tires.

The comfortable young man stated he must budget between £900 (N1,328,512.5) and £950 (1,420,318) a month to run the car. He advised young men not to rush the driving lifestyle as it is very expensive.

nisa said:

"He pays actually a rent for his car."

Lenasx said:

"And all to impress others."

W.G said:

"Your road tax shouldn’t be that much."

unruly_nick said:

"Definitely a lot of ppl in the comments working minimum wage jobs so pressed about another man’s bills he can obviously afford."

kurt6221 said:

"Diesel but you said 180 on petrol, error."

S said:

"It’s easy to buy a car but when it comes to maintenance it can really hurt your pockets."

Isaiah said:

"Respect the transparency, the people need to see the reality, plus there’s annual serving costs too!"

Sunny b said:

"I got c class coupe and my road tax £20 a year bro."

TKP said:

"Bro, ive been there, love the car. doing the maths you are spending alot on that car. i would sell and reinvest in something cheap and stack."

