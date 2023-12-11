A man who shipped a 2023 SF90 Ferrari car to Lagos said that customs got almost N400m to clear it at the port

The young man placed the value of the car at N1b as he took delivery of the car and test-drove it around

Many people were surprised by the high cost of the fast car as they debated the price spent on just a car

A Nigerian man who deals in expensive fast cars has made a video of a new SF90 Ferrari vehicle he shipped to Lagos state.

The car's delivery was made with a very big shipping container, and the moments of delivery were well captured.

N1bn Ferrari car

He (@the_razz_guy) stated that the he got car's price was N1b. Many people were amazed at how expensive the Ferrari was.

In one of his responses to people questioning the price, he said he paid customs around N400m to clear it at the port.

According to CarandDriver, the car's starting price is $528,765 (N637,940,167.08).

CALL ME GRAN said:

"So una wan drive this kind low car for Lagos wow."

KD wondered:

"1.2 billion fr?"

He replied:

"Yes oo. Nigerian customs collected almost 400m naira to clear it."

ned said:

"Omo I know say na custom go make this car reach 1 billion."

Larry Squared said:

"But how car cost for naija ? cos this is pre owned!"

Casino Fire said:

"Trust me Cameroon customs duty cost will just make you to auction the car at the port."

@busola_brian said:

"Money no Dey, money no Dey. Dey play!"

Shaggie said:

"Custom duty na 100% now.. if you buy something you buy there own too.. so you pay double."

KELLE said:

"He no cost na me no get am currently."

user590590 said:

"So una Dey drive this kind car for Lagos? No problem."

