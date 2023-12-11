An intriguing TikTok video has captured a little boy's curiosity after seeing an amputee with just one leg

In the trending clip, he searched under the amputee's trousers in a desperate bid to find the missing leg

The physically challenged man's wife captured the moment on camera and shared the hilarious video online

In a TikTok video that has gained significant attention, a Nigerian woman shared a heartwarming and amusing incident that occurred in church.

The video posted by @ojos2341 showed a little boy filled with curiosity, searching under the trousers of an amputee to find his missing leg.

Little boy searches for amputee's legs Photo credit: @ojos2341/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Wife films little boy searching for her physically challenged husband's missing leg

The wife of the amputee described the moment as funny and shared it with the online community.

She wrote;

“So this little boy was looking for my husband's leg. So in church today, this little boy was amazed and wanted to know where my husband's leg was. It was a funny moment.”

Netizens react to video of boy searching for amputee's missing leg

The TikTok video has sparked a wave of nostalgia among netizens who flooded the comments section with their childhood curiosity stories.

Many shared how they were also fascinated by amputees or people with physical differences when they were young.

They expressed empathy over the little boy's curiosity and reminisced about their innocent and inquisitive nature during their formative years.

@stanleyenow817 reacted:

“I did this when I was a child in my grandfather's burial ceremony i was given a heavy knock on my head by my aunt.”

@Gift Sieta commented:

“Aww. He was just curious.”

@Tia_zaraah commented:

“They are so innocent.”

@bhussy12 said:

“Looking for d leg.”

@Choco commented:

“Kids are just so innocent.”

@userSnow White said:

“Poor baby.”

@obiohafc said:

“Seriously it took me a lot of time to get used to amputees and how they feel. As a child, I kept wondering each time I see them.”

@Fadhili -Anne -Youtube reacted:

“Innocently.”

@Susangold said:

“Innocent kid.”

Watch the video below:

Physically challenged groom stands up on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged man, Barry MacDowell, decided to pull off a heavy surprise for his guests on his wedding day. He spent a year having physiotherapy to dance with his beautiful wife, Emma, as they tied the knot.

The 49-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife clicked on an MS support platform and became an item due to their similar sense of humour. Within a short time, Barry, who has been in a wheelchair since 2018, got engaged to Emma, and they quickly started making plans for their wedding.

Barry was keen on standing to join his bride for their first dance - a medley of 'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran and 'Shut Up And Dance' by Walk the Moon on their wedding day. They, however, chose to keep their plans a secret for their guests, and only Barry, Emma and a team of neuro-physiotherapists knew about it, DailyMail reports.

Source: Legit.ng