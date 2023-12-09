A trending video of a woman engaging in an intensive training session has gone viral on social media

The intriguing clip shared via the TikTok app showed her flipping tires and performing serious jumps

The video has captured the attention of many viewers worldwide who stormed the comments section to react

In a video that quickly gained traction on social media, a woman was sighted engaging in a rigorous workout routine.

The video captured her flipping tires and performing high-intensity jumps, giving the impression that she is determined to shed weight rapidly.

Lady works out at gym Photo credit: @coach_bademba/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman's video of intense workout session causes buzz

The clip shared by @coach_bademba on TikTok has sparked a flurry of reactions across social media platforms with many questioning if there was a forthcoming war.

Some viewers were however impressed by the woman's dedication and commitment to her fitness goals.

They praised her for her hard work and determination, while others expressed awe at the intensity of her workout regimen.

Social media abuzz with woman’s intense workout video

The video has become a topic of discussion with users sharing their thoughts and opinions on the woman's approach to weight loss.

@officerchuckles said:

“What are people training for.”

@Username reacted:

“A true picture of someone who is trying to get fit before year-end & who started only yesterday.”

@Mildred0224c reacted:

“What are you not telling us sis?”

@Halimah commented:

“Is there a war happening soon?”

@Ethel Mushonga said:

“Remember you loved at home.”

@grace 21 reacted:

“Does she know something we don't know.”

@Ada3ze.62 said:

“Is there any war you're not telling us about?”

@Ada3ze.A said:

“Is there any war you're not telling us about?”

@Zen Audrey said:

“Why is this funnier than educative.”

@maryl said:

“Did she just explain my mind right now sincerely want to train so hard that I loose 5 kgs in two weeks.”

Watch the video below:

Macho fitness expert Kelvin Atobiloye steps out in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that videos of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard flexing his muscles at the gym have set social media buzzing with excitement. A series of videos trending online showcased his impressive physique, drawing admiration from netizens across various platforms.

The footage has garnered significant attention, leaving users in awe of his muscular stature. In one of the viral videos, Kizz Daniel's bodyguard was seen surrounded by a crowd of enthusiastic fans at the gym.

People rushed to take pictures with the muscular protector, eager to capture a moment with the celebrity's trusted guardian. The sight of the crowd gathering around him highlighted the impact he had on both Kizz Daniel's fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Source: Legit.ng