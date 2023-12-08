A mother of two has earned the admiration of internet users over the growth she and her sons underwent under her care

This came after the woman joined a TikTok trend that involved people displaying photos summarising their past and how they looked at present

According to the single mum, her children's father abandoned them and never wanted to set his eyes on them

A single mum has been hailed on social media for raising her two sons from toddlers into handsome young men on her own.

The woman caught the attention of netizens on TikTok after she showcased her before-versus-after appearance with her sons.

People were amazed. Photo Credit: @queensheera04

Source: TikTok

She first shared an old picture in which she carried the then-babies in her arms. She followed it up with pictures of the boys' stunning transformation.

The woman also underwent a marvelling glow-up with her sons, as seen in one of the new pictures she uploaded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The single mum opened up that her baby daddy never wanted to see them, adding that she knows he would be considering coming back.

Watch the video below:

People marvelled at their beauty

user553043801534 said:

''And without shame...They always come back saying they want you back."

Shantel said:

"Are your sons single asking for my friend and I."

_art_lyrics_tales said:

"I don't know to give them for adoption after birth or hold on with these hardships or take drugs. just don't know what to do."

Ur ex girlfriend said:

"All jokes aside, this Lady really did well for her kids, I mean she’s a great mother."

user3642124629074 said:

"I bet he's asking you to find a place in your heart to forgive him."

Daddy’s_Fav said:

"The time she born them, she was an old lady but she’s young now money stops nonsense."

Years after partner left, woman shows new look of herself and son

In a related report, a woman flaunted the lovely physical improvement of herself and her son after being abandoned by her partner.

The proud mother, in a video, revealed the remarkable transformation she and her son have undergone over the years.

A TikTok video shared via her official account, @pepperrqueen2, highlighted her journey of resilience after being abandoned by her partner when her son was still a baby.

Mum flaunts her kid's glow-up years after dad left them

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shown off her kid's transformation years after they were abandoned by the child's father.

In a short clip shared by @judykarimi768, the mother said her man rejected them six years ago when the child was small.

One of the photos in the video was taken six years ago, and the woman and her daughter were spotted sitting on the ground. In the old photo, they looked unhappy. However, the new photo that followed showed mum and daughter glowing beautifully.

Source: Legit.ng