A Nigerian man and his friends celebrated the birth of his lover’s baby in a viral TikTok video

The video showed the young man admiring his newborn, bending down to get a closer look

His friends surrounded the new mother on her hospital bed, singing and congratulating her for a successful delivery

A video of a Nigerian man who is celebrating his lover’s newborn with an entourage of friends and well-wishers has gained attention on TikTok.

The young man could be seen dotting on his newborn, kowtowing to see the child up close.

Man comes with his many friends. Photo credit: @joychrish/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The friends who were surrounding the new mother sitting on her hospital bed could be seen singing and cheering her for a successful delivery.

The video captured the joy and excitement of the new parents and their well-wishers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Timmyolowu reacted:

“Congratulations the hospital go know say person born.”

Tomisin said:

“Did they come along with gift sha.”

Mummy zion wrote:

“Congratulations tell them no be by noise oo make them spread yoU money ni no easy nah God make it easy for us.”

Oluwakay:

“Pablo wife don born.”

Resinarts_bysp:

“Hospital don get visitor.”

Nurse ola:

“See happiness. May God answer me too.”

Userellahothot:

“See happiness i pray God answer my prayers.”

Angelcruz:

“God as you deliver others do same for me Amen.”

Cassandra:

“I tap from your grace na so my guy and he friends go sing the day I go born my baby congrats is not easy.”

Source: Legit.ng