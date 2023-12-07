A heartwarming video of a Nigerian couple in the UK having a row over his jacket went viral

The husband was cross that his wife kept nicking his jacket despite having plenty of jackets he had bought for her

The wife told her husband that she would carry on wearing his jackets because she wanted to feel his cuddle

A video of a Nigerian couple living in the UK fighting over her husband's jacket has warmed hearts.

The husband was angry that her wife kept wearing his jacket even though she had a lot of jackets he bought for her.

Couple engage in serious banter. Photo credit: @cynosure_beauty/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The wife told her husband that she would continue to wear his jackets because she wants to feel his warmth.

The husband who was not having it told her to remove the jacket but she refused saying unless he wanted to hug her instead.

The conversation showed the bond between the couple who were having friendly banter over jackets.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwaseunayomi57 said:

“Buh make he no shout on ur head nah.”

Hawlah08 reacted:

“Baba manage ur own problem abeg.”

OlaGold202017Muslimah:

“Cee me that my husband cloth look like I'm throwed Into sack. I deal not wear am.”

ChiefChifuu wrote:

“O from the look, I know say idaya no hear 1 word.”

Kay73636 commented:

“See the way she is looking as if he wasn't talking to her at first.”

Abello also commented:

“Aunty Idaya, e fi jacket wa sile oo.”

Queen Morenikeii Anke:

“Wetin Dey sweet me pass be say the way he use to called your name idaaya.”

Source: Legit.ng