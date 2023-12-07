A viral video showed a young corper’s reaction to a bizarre ambulance on his first day at his primary place of assignment

The young graduate, who had to serve his country for a year as part of the NYSC scheme, encountered an ambulance

The makeshift ambulance was meant to provide emergency services in case of any health issues

Corper shows funny ambulance. Photo credit: @pslamlam/TikTok

Source: UGC

The ambulance appeared to be a keke napep also known as a tricycle that was turned into an emergency ambulance just in case of any health challenges.

In the video, the man could not stop laughing as he had never seen such an ambulance in his life before.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Boluwatife reacted:

“This one na ambukeke.”

Aoluwabecky525 said:

“I swear if you use mistake faint,u re on ur own.”

Wannieee wrote:

“E dey move abi e no move?”

Victoria G commented:

“Your voice sef funny pass the ambulance.”

Glad tides Haven:

“Shame Dey catch me na my local govt.”

Kennybliss_001:

“@Debbie your attention is needed.”

Elsa7373:

“@Funky-Drey this is from Kogi you know.”

Ayoolamiposi:

“Na marublance be his ooo.”

Ebubechukwu9e:

“@narh zarh reminds me of azuihiokwu.”

Mirabel:

“Is the ambulance at Ed if the video for me.”

Source: Legit.ng