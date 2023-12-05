A viral TikTok challenge attracted a group of students from a UK university

They filmed a hilarious video where they pretended to introduce their lecturer, but each one of them said they were not the lecturer

The video revealed that the UK university had many Nigerian students, sparking a discussion about the migration

A group of students at a UK university joined the trending TikTok challenge.

In the video, the students introduced their lecturer but took turns to inform the audience that they were not the lecturer but the person behind them.

They appeared excited. Photo credit: @imolight/TikTok

The UK university, which has many Nigerian students, got many talking about how Nigerians are relocating in droves.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lecturer shakes his waist for students in class

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that A Nigerian lecturer has earned praise from netizens after he was spotted teaching his students in an unusual manner.

A video shared via TikTok by one of his students @deviyoung showed him dancing and whining his waist as he gave his lecture.

The excited students responded in excitement as they cheered him on. They unarguably enjoyed the class.

