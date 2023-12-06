A TikTok video showing a couple who got a bed as a gift from their mother-in-law on their wedding day has gained attention

The couple could not hide their excitement when they saw the big bed at the wedding venue

They looked delighted to receive such a generous and unexpected gift and expressed their joy

Photo credit: @kenyasafariwedding/TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ykey tendo said:

“Good for the guests room?Perhaps?”

Nailah_Moh reacted:

“Should have given them a gift voucher to get a bed &matress they like.”

Tsherphy02 wrote:

“Did u say in law? Please Kip it for her to always use it whenever she visits.”

Rickie:

“I am selling it and buying a new one.”

Achichyachy.008:

“It's nice for the kids.”

User2235531851976:

“Play ground.”

Josiane7581:

“Congratulations vin and your gal, comrades power.”

Rasta barbie:

“My mom was gifted the same and her marriage ended, Ogopa inlaws.”

NelAhk97:

“One who brought that bed is a hater walai.”

Source: Legit.ng