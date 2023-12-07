A Nigerian lady has decried the high cost of flight tickets after she boarded an aeroplane with many empty seats

Other than herself, she found out there were just five passengers and made a video for netizens to see

Her video sparked a debate over the disparity in flight prices as Nigerians called on airline operators to review their charges

A Nigerian lady has elicited reactions on the internet after she shared her experience of entering an aeroplane which had six passengers.

The unidentified lady expressed shock at the poor number of passengers, describing the ticket price as crazy.

She described the price as crazy. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, TikTok/@Trustedblog1

She called on airline operators to review their flight prices downward or risk losing more customers.

In a video reposted by @Trustedblog1, the lady made a video of the aeroplane to show how empty it was. Other than herself, she observed there were just five passengers.

@Trustedblog1 wondered why a flight from Lagos to Anambra or Asaba which is 45 minutes costs N250k while Lagos to Sokoto of 2 hours costs N150k.

"Reacting to From Lagos to Anambra/ASABA 45 minutes 250k from Lagos to SOKOTO 2hr 150k…. Why??," the TikTok blog wrote.

Legit.ng reported that airline operators had hiked ticket costs as jet fuel sold for N1,000 per litre.

Watch the video below:

People react to the price disparity

Brieledos_ said:

"It’s simply law of Demand which states(higher the demand, d higher the price)."

Naseerae said:

"Demand is the key, the higher the turn up, the lower the price, guess how is Lagos to abuja, kano, PH."

Georgio said:

"Why is that plane ✈️sounding like “ I pass my neighbor “ may God save us owhich airline be this?"

mubash said:

"Anambra/Asaba no passengers na Marcapolo na sabi, c ur trip MT. Sokoto 3 x flight daily."

Stephanieotu3 said:

"Thank God say I don enter plane before E cost the experience don do….make everybody dey their house at this point."

Joy Asuquo308 said:

"People who say aboki no dy enter plane na lie na them get money pass if u don't no."

Spicy_Real said:

"I don't have any problem with the price of the flight fare! my question is... what type of plane sounds like a generator Engine?"

Source: Legit.ng