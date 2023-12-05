A Nigerian man has captured the hearts of netizens with a video of his grandmother washing his clothes

The heartwarming video showed the woman's dedication and love as she meticulously cleaned the garments

Netizens who could relate to the video shared their experiences with grandmothers who went above and beyond for them

A young Nigerian man has melted hearts on TikTok with a touching clip of his doting grandmother.

The man identified as @kelvinbtc24 shared a short clip revealing a special moment with his grandmother.

Man shares video of grandma washing his clothes Photo credit: @kelvinbtc24/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video showed the woman diligently washing his clothes, displaying utmost concentration and care.

Kelvin expressed his gratitude for his grandmother's selflessness and highlighted the importance of people cherishing and keeping their grandparents happy.

He wrote:

“Nah you dey find girlfriend wey go dey wash your clothe try keep your grandma alive make her feel happy then bring all ur clothe out she go wash am sharp sharp.”

Netizens share experiences of grandmothers' love

As the TikTok video gained traction, netizens resonated with the touching display of love and care.

Many users shared their stories of grandmothers going above and beyond to care for their family members.

The video struck a chord with viewers, reminding them of the unique bond between grandparents and grandchildren, and the love that knows no bounds.

@Katelyn reacted:

“My grandma comes to me in the bathroom just to check if I'm scrubbing right.”

@Sa.rahstarr18 said:

“Before my grandma do this one na be say I dey see my period and cramps don put me for my lowest point of survival.”

@Lil keemah reacted:

“And nobody can collect it from her like that es they just like stressing themselves.”

@Sarafina said:

“You dey stress this woman.”

@user9604155995001 reacted:

“Awwwn yall are lucky we wey no get papa and mams talkless grandpa or Grandma.”

@semilore022right said:

“I swear na you dey find person up and down if you get grandma e don finish, I no get mama again but i get her mother my washing machine updated.”

Watch the video below:

