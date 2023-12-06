A Nigerian woman with dual citizenship shared her reasons for choosing Nigeria over the US in a viral video.

She claimed that Nigeria was a better place to live, as it did not experience frequent natural disasters like the US did

She also confessed that she had developed a taste for Nigerian cuisine

A video of a Nigerian lady with a double passport explains why she prefers Nigeria to the US.

In the video, the lady indicated that Nigeria is better, in her opinion, because natural disasters do not occur as often as it does in the US.

Lady explains her love for Nigeria.

She also revealed that she is someone who has fallen in love with Nigerian food and also prefers it to American food.

