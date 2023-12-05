A young woman shared a video of how she honoured her brother, who had been a vital support in their lives

She organised a splendid birthday surprise for him, full of presents and attended by friends

The brother, who was unaware of the surprise, seemed touched by the thoughtful gesture

A young lady showed a video of her honoring her brother, who had been a strong pillar in their lives after their father passed away many years ago.

The lady gave the man a befitting birthday surprise filled with gifts and it was graced with well-wishers as well.

Lady honors brother. Photo credit: @elekendra/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man who was not expecting the surprise appeared to be moved by the kind gesture and could be seen smiling in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mhiz pretty reacted:

“Is he single just asking for a friend.”

Otang Eka Ekuri said:

“God bless the wife too she is a go woman if not ur brother for no dey reason una.”

HappensbutGc commented:

“It is not good for us to be by ourselves to be only For out ourselves ladies and take thanks to our parents for the support.”

Diamond63636:

“God bless u for Blessings nd acknowledging him.”

Chizzyhizzy:

“I'll do this for my brothers too.”

Favour ilifu:

“I will do this one day.”

Nigerian lady walks up to guy to ask for number now they are engaged

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman has taken to TikTok to share the inspiring story of how she met her fiance and how he proposed to her in a romantic way.

The woman, who goes by the username @, revealed that she was the one who made the first move when she saw him and then later asked for his phone number.

She added that despite being the one who initiated the contact, their relationship has been full of love, trust, and support.

Source: Legit.ng