A heart-wrenching video of a toddler who recognised his late dad in a photo and smiled has made people cry

The toddler, who was barely able to walk, identified his dad, who had passed away two weeks earlier

His mother said that the toddler missed his dad terribly and often called out for him

A video of a little boy who saw his late father in a picture and recognised him with a smile has moved people to tears.

The little boy who could barely walk recognised his father, who died, according to the mother, two weeks ago.

Toddler misses dad. Photo credit: @abbyhospki

Source: TikTok

The mother also indicated that the little boy missed his father, and he called on him often, as he did in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

RiiRii reacted:

“This broke my heart, I'm so sorry!”

User736362762 said:

“She looks so much like him.”

Abby Hop:

“She's his twin!”

Linalizm20:

“Please save this for her for when she loses her memory of him. Lost my mum at 8 and only have a handful of memories.”

Tessa B:

“To be able to parent through grief is a tremendous feat. This is a beautiful example of that bravery.”

Maytraxi: SUzanne Carr:

“I feel your pain lI lost my parter on the 5th of oct this year to 2 glioblastoma we only found out her was poorly 15th sept 3 weeks before 3.”

AlisiaL:

“I'm so sorry for your loss, she's so beautiful. My husband was told he has a glioblastoma 2 weeks ago. Sending you both love.”

Carly:

“Great now I'm crying.”

Pzacc:

“I lost my dad at 4. That was 60 years ago and this made me sob.”

Source: Legit.ng